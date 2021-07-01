Advertise
List of legal fireworks and some tips for staying safe this Fourth of July

Any firework that leaves the ground or explodes is illegal in Arizona.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Many in southern Arizona are hosting parties for the Fourth of July weekend.

It’s important to know what is legal and what is not before buying or lighting those fireworks. It is also important to remember to stay safe why having fun this weekend.

Regulated consumer fireworks can only be purchased and used during certain times -- May 4-6, June 24-July 6 and Dec. 24-Jan. 3. Novelties such as sparklers and poppers are allowed year-round.

Here’s a full list of firework shows and events for southern Arizona

Any firework that leaves the ground or explodes -- like bottle rockets, roman candles, artillery shells and firecrackers -- is illegal at any time. The only exception is professional crews who manage the big shows in the area.

Items such as ground spinners, sparkling wheels and fountains are legal.

Anyone caught breaking the ordinances can face fines or be charged with a misdemeanor.

Below is a list of links to the ordinances for the municipalities in southern Arizona.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel said even if fireworks are set off legally, it could still lead to calls of noise complaints and disturbance.

The best thing to do is to ask the employees at the fireworks stands what each of the fireworks do he said.

Firework Safety

The Fourth of July is the biggest day for firework sales in the county.

While sparklers are legal everywhere, that does not mean they are completely safe.

They can burn hotter than 1800 degrees, and the embers can burn through clothes.

Almost half of all firework injures happen to kids 15 or younger.

Here are a few tips to help avoid that:

  • Children should never handle fireworks
  • Always have adults supervising teenagers using fireworks.
  • Stay at least 30 feet away from homes and any plants.
  • Keep an extinguisher or garden hose nearby.
  • Do not re-light a firework that does not ignite in the first place.
  • When picking up a spent firework, use tongs and put it in a bucket of water overnight to cool off.

