Police investigating after 3 bodies found in Tucson home

Three bodies were found at a home in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street in Tucson on...
Three bodies were found at a home in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street in Tucson on Thursday, July 1.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a home on the southeast side of Tucson.

According to Tucson Police Department, someone arrived at the home in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street, near Stella and Prudence roads, to meet with residents on Thursday morning, July 1. When no one answered the door, the person went in and found one of the bodies.

Around 7:45 a.m., police arrived to find three bodies with obvious signs of trauma.

Three dogs were also found inside the home but were unharmed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

