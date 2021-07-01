Safe Kids Pima County team up with local departments to host car seat giveaway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents, mark your calendars for this year’s car seat giveaway.

Safe Kids Pima County is partnering with Tucson Medical Center, Tucson Police Department, and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to try and help ensure children are riding as safe as possible.

Safe Kids reports that there was an 18% decrease in motor vehicle mortality rates from 2018 to 2019. However, 34% of child victims in fatal motor vehicle crashes were totally unrestrained, according to 2020 data from the Arizona Child Fatality Review Team Annual Report.

“We need to remind the community that it is critical for babies, toddlers, and children to be in a car seat or booster seat, and later a seat belt, any time they are in a vehicle,” said Safe Kids Pima County coordinator, Jessica Mitchell.

According to a press release, many car seats are not being used correctly even though child restraint systems, when used properly, decrease the risk of fatal injury.

“And it is essential that they are properly restrained in the right kind of car seat or booster that is correctly installed – and correctly used each and every time.”

Common errors include a loose or twisted harness, using both the seat belt and LATCH system to secure a car seat, failing to use the tether and being unaware of the risks of using a second-hand car seat or booster.

Several car seat giveaways will be held on July 31. To receive a car seat, parents must attend a one-hour class. Children will not be allowed in the class.

