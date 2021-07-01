SCAM ALERT: Pima County Sheriff warns of scammers pretending to be employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff Department is warning residents of scammers attempting to steal money and personal information.

According to a Facebook post, scammers will pretend to be Sheriff’s Department employees. While on the call, they claim you have an outstanding warrant and need to make payments with money/gift card immediately. The scammer then asks for the card number and pin.

Pima County leaders now saying they will never contact you asking for money, and do not give potential scammers any personal information.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be with PCSD, call 911 to make a report or to verify the legitimacy of the call.

Here are a few tips to prevent you from becoming a victim:

Do not give out personal information to an incoming caller

Contact the law enforcement agency to see if you actually have a warrant

Law enforcement agencies will not have you send payments or purchase prepaid credit cards to satisfy fines

Report suspicious calls to law enforcement

