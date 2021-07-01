Advertise
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

The court, by a 6-3 vote on Thursday, July 1 decided that Arizona’s limits on who can return...
The court, by a 6-3 vote on Thursday, July 1 decided that Arizona’s limits on who can return early ballots for another person and refusal to count ballots cast in the wrong precinct are not racially discriminatory.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Thursday, July 1, upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other voting measures put in place by Republican lawmakers following last year’s elections.

The court, by a 6-3 vote, reversed a lower court ruling in deciding that Arizona’s limits on who can return early ballots for another person and refusal to count ballots cast in the wrong precinct are not racially discriminatory.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco had held that the measures disproportionately affected Black, Hispanic and Native American voters in violation of the landmark Voting Rights Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

