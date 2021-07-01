Therapy dogs return to TMC as COVID restrictions ease

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For months, therapy dogs have not been allowed inside Tucson Medical Center due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, as cases slow and vaccines increase, the therapy dogs are headed back to bring smiles to patients.

A normal day for Bandit, the Gentle Giant, a near 150-pound great dane, starts with a bowl of food, maybe a treat and then his army green therapy dog vest is strapped on. For the first time in months, he’s able to walk the halls at TMC again, and greet staff that so desperately need a relief.

Bandit holds a special spot for many in the building, his lanky legs and tall stature hard to miss. James Ogden, his handler, remembers a time Bandit’s high energy jumps got a response from a non-responsive patient.

“The patient turned his head and went ‘hahaha,’” he said.

Bandit is not the only one headed back to bring smiles. Poppy, a long-haired chihuahua, Sybil, a corgi, Fiona, and adorable mix-breed, are also heading back into patients’ rooms. They are seeing nine-year-old German Celaya who’s been in TMC for a few days.

“I have the opportunity to give back to the community in our own little way,” said Terri Pursch, Poppy’s therapy dog handler.

The therapy dogs help take away the pain of an IV for just a moment.

“I feel good proud happy,” he said. “I don’t know, I just like the dogs.”

Only coming two days a week for now, eventually the hospital hopes to bring them back every day, to being their healing spirit for patients and staff. Because as they say—sometimes laughter is the best medicine.

“The biggest thing is the joy and happiness we can bring to people,” said Ogden.

