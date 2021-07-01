THEY DID IT: Phoenix Suns advance to the NBA Finals for first time since 1993

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The wait is over for Suns fans and players.

Phoenix is in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, when it lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games.

Chris Paul scored 41 points and Devin Booker added 22 points as the Suns beat the Clippers 130-103 Wednesday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Paul George scored 21 points for the Clippers, who saw their season end with the loss.

Next up for the Suns will be the Bucks or Hawks, who are knotted at 2-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals. The earliest that series can end is Saturday and the latest is Monday.

The NBA Finals will start sometime next week, but a schedule won’t be released until the Bucks-Hawks series is over.

The Suns have never won an NBA title and have only made two appearances in the championship series -- 1993 and 1975.

Only five players on Phoenix’s roster were alive the last time the team played for the crown.

