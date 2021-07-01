Advertise
Tucson woman hoping to be crowned queen in Nathan’s Famous July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

By Mary Coleman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:49 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson’s very own Michelle Lesco is preparing to compete in this year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. And she’s no stranger to competitive eating.

Standing at 5′4″, the 37-year-old math teacher at Roberts Naylor is ranked number nine in the world by Major League Eating.

Here’s a list of some of her eating accomplishments:

• Nine-time Nathan’s Famous July 4th Contest participant. 2019 (26.5 hot dogs, 2nd place), 2018 (28 hot dogs, 2nd place), 2017 (32 hot dogs, 2nd place), 2016 (26 hot dogs, 4th place), 2015 (26 hot dogs, 4th place), 2014 (27 hot dogs, 3rd place), 2013 (27.5 hot dogs, 3rd place), 2012 (25.5 hot dogs, 4th place), 2011 (20 hot dogs, 4th place)

• Defeated noted eater Sonya Thomas 2017, finishing 2nd place, eating 30 hot dogs

• Ate 10.5 lbs of boysenberry pie in 10 minutes

• Ate 158 chicken wings in 10 minutes

Lesco also uses her platform to give back. She is the former senior manager of Youth Services at the Volunteer Center of Southern Arizona, helping rebuild fractured lives of youth. She has funded wells in the Central African Republic’s Bakota Liberté Village and Ethiopia’s Adi Atsgeba Village and Adikokob Elementary School. And has worked to bring water to the village of Geremu in Malawi.

This year’s contest will take place at noon ET on July 4th.

Good luck, Michelle!

