UPDATE: Man facing charges in connection with fatal crash on Arivaca Road

Paul Cota Escalante, 22, is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with a fatal...
Paul Cota Escalante, 22, is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with a fatal two-vehicle crash on Arivaca Road in Pima County on Wednesday, June 31.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is dead and a man is facing several charges following a two-vehicle crash on Arivaca Road in Pima County on Wednesday, June 31.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Paul Cota Escalante, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, endangerment, aggravated assault and criminal damage.

The PCSD said Escalante was driving a pickup truck on Arivaca Road when he lost control, crossed the center line and crashed into another pickup that was heading in the opposite direction.

Escalante and several other passengers allegedly fled the scene, leaving a woman alone in the vehicle. The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Seven people in Escalante’s vehicle and two in the other truck were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The PCSD said the investigation is ongoing.

