Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

2 toddlers killed, 12-year-old injured in N.C. mobile home fire

Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Two toddlers were killed in a mobile home fire in Roseboro, North Carolina Friday morning.

A 12-year-old living at the home was taken to the hospital with injuries from trying to unsuccessfully rescue the small children, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive at the scene. He tried to get inside to help the children, but the home was engulfed in flames preventing him from doing so.

A 3-year-old boy and girl were unable to escape.

Several fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the parents of the children woke up to a smoke detector going off. They couldn’t reach the toddlers who were at the other end of the home.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal have been requested to assist in the investigation to determine the origin of the fire.

Authorities ask that everyone check their smoke detectors. If you are financially unable to afford one, please contact your local fire department to see if they have access to programs that provide them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a home in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Three found dead in Tucson home identified
TPD: Man found with gunshot wound in Park Place Mall parking lot
Paul Cota Escalante, 22, is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with a fatal...
UPDATE: Man facing charges in connection with fatal crash on Arivaca Road
A storm knocked down at least a dozen trees at Evergreen Mortuary in Tucson on Wednesday, June...
Storm knocks down several trees at Tucson cemetery
SCAM ALERT: Pima County Sheriff warns of scammers pretending to be employees

Latest News

A mink carries a meal of a brook trout caught in Acadia National Park in Maine.
Proposal would ban mink farming to stem coronavirus mutation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in...
Biden calls for bipartisan action on pathway to citizenship
A looming hurricane and threat of additional collapse pose new challenges for search and rescue...
Condo rescue efforts face new challenges
A World Health Organization scientist says to remain on guard as COVID continues to mutate...
COVID: WHO scientist advises to remain cautious
Employees of the city of Tucson and Pima County saw their wages rise to a base of $15 an hour...
Tucson group delivers petitions to get $15 minimum wage initiative on November ballot