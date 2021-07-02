Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to chicken

If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for...
If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends reheating the chicken before using it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends reheating the chicken before using it.

The advisory is due to a listeria outbreak being investigated by the agency’s Food and Safety Division.

So far, three people have gotten sick in two states, and one of those people died. More people could have been affected.

The outbreak is linked to precooked chicken and all the people involved ate foods served at a long-term care facility or hospital.

People at higher risk for listeria infection are pregnant women, babies, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC advises avoiding cold dishes made with precooked chicken, such as deli chicken salad and salads with chicken found in a deli or store’s refrigerated section.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a home in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Three found dead in Tucson home identified
Paul Cota Escalante, 22, is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with a fatal...
UPDATE: Man facing charges in connection with fatal crash on Arivaca Road
TPD: Man found with gunshot wound in Park Place Mall parking lot
A storm knocked down at least a dozen trees at Evergreen Mortuary in Tucson on Wednesday, June...
Storm knocks down several trees at Tucson cemetery
The COVID-19 delta variant has mutated into something even worse and it is already in America.
FACT FINDER: COVID-19 delta variant mutates to delta plus

Latest News

A strong storm rolled through the Tucson area Friday, July 2.
Storm damage reported across Tucson area as Monsoon kicks into high gear
A Salvation Army EMS vehicle is setup as a cooling station as people lineup to get into a...
Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising
More than 5,500 TEP customers are without power Friday afternoon after strong storms rolled...
Less than 1,000 without power as storms roll through Tucson area
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
Keep at least 10 feet distance from a lit firework, do not try to relight a firework that is...
Health, fire and wildlife officials ask people to be safe over holiday weekend