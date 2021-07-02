Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too

By Kent Erdahl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Louise Kimmes says doesn’t like a fuss, but she got a big surprise party anyway for her 100th birthday.

Her sisters, children, grandchildren and plenty of friends all turned up to wish her well at the celebration.

“That’s the most birthday I ever celebrated in my whole life,” Kimmes said. “I suppose I better thank them. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

She had lots of folks to thank, too.

In addition to the party, a parade of cars drove by the farm, honking their horns, waving and dropping off presents.

And her secret to staying young at heart?

Kimmes said she doesn’t have time to die. She’s too busy with projects like sewing quilts and diapers for charity.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a home in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street in Tucson on...
Police investigating after three people found dead in Tucson home
TPD: Man found with gunshot wound in Park Place Mall parking lot
Paul Cota Escalante, 22, is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with a fatal...
UPDATE: Man facing charges in connection with fatal crash on Arivaca Road
A storm knocked down at least a dozen trees at Evergreen Mortuary in Tucson on Wednesday, June...
Storm knocks down several trees at Tucson cemetery
SCAM ALERT: Pima County Sheriff warns of scammers pretending to be employees

Latest News

Virgin Galactic Founder Richard Branson is trying to beat Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos in space.
Richard Branson headed to space before Bezos
The Horton Fire, which started June 16, is about 20 miles southwest of Alpine, Arizona.
UPDATE: Horton Fire near Alpine at 12,000 acres with 37% containment
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7595
Tiger Fire in Yavapai County burns 1,700 with no containment
With many public fireworks shows canceled last year, more Americans chose to shoot off their...
Fireworks injuries, deaths spiked during pandemic