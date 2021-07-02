Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms are firing up across southern Arizona. Stay weather aware through your holiday weekend

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All storms are capable of producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning and hail. Rain over wildfire burn scars can will lead to debris flows downstream. Also, remember our fire danger is still high and we are under fire restrictions so please, no fireworks!

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 98.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 99.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 103.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance with a high of 104. Mostly sunny.

FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.

