FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue into the holiday weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances will continue through your holiday weekend. All storms capable of producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. Rain over wildfire burn scars will lead to debris flows downstream. Stay weather aware this weekend! Also, remember our fire danger is still high and we are under fire restrictions so please, no fireworks!

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 98.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 97.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 99.

TUESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance with a high of 104. Mostly sunny.

