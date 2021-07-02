Dust storm warning for southern Arizona until 5 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A dust storm warning has been issued for southern Arizona until 5 p.m.

It is for the Interstate 10 area from Tucson to Marana and Eloy.

Also, there is a flash flood warning for northeast Pima County until 6:30 p.m. and a severe thunderstorm warning for Pima and Pinal County until 4:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Tucson said 1-2 inches of rain has already fallen with another 1-2 inches possible.

Some of the areas included in the flash flood warning are: Tucson, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon and Seven Falls.

The NWS Tucson said life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is possible.

