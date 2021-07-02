Advertise
Dust storm warning for southern Arizona until 5 p.m.

Flash flood warning issued for northeastern Pima County until 6:30 p.m.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A dust storm warning has been issued for southern Arizona until 5 p.m.

It is for the Interstate 10 area from Tucson to Marana and Eloy.

Also, there is a flash flood warning for northeast Pima County until 6:30 p.m. and a severe thunderstorm warning for Pima and Pinal County until 4:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Tucson said 1-2 inches of rain has already fallen with another 1-2 inches possible.

Some of the areas included in the flash flood warning are: Tucson, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon and Seven Falls.

The NWS Tucson said life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is possible.

Please stay safe, but we would love to see your Monsoon video and photos. Share them with us by going to https://widgets.burst.com/3fca9844

