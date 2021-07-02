Less than 1,000 without power as storms roll through Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Less than 1,000 TEP customers were without power Friday afternoon after strong storms rolled through the Tucson area.

According to the TEP outage map, most of the problems are from Grant Road north to River Road. At its height, more than 5,500 were in the dark.

You can check on outages anytime by going to the TEP map at https://www.tep.com/outages/ .

