PCSD: Crash blocks intersection at Benson Highway, Country Club
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are at the scene of a rollover crash that is blocking the intersection of Benson Highway and Country Club Road.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says traffic will be blocked and/or delayed in all directions while the investigation continues.
Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
