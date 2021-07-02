Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

PCSD: Crash blocks intersection at Benson Highway, Country Club

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route because of a crash at the intersection of Benson...
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route because of a crash at the intersection of Benson Highway and Country Club Road.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are at the scene of a rollover crash that is blocking the intersection of Benson Highway and Country Club Road.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says traffic will be blocked and/or delayed in all directions while the investigation continues.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a home in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street in Tucson on...
Police investigating after three people found dead in Tucson home
TPD: Man found with gunshot wound in Park Place Mall parking lot
A storm knocked down at least a dozen trees at Evergreen Mortuary in Tucson on Wednesday, June...
Storm knocks down several trees at Tucson cemetery
Paul Cota Escalante, 22, is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with a fatal...
UPDATE: Man facing charges in connection with fatal crash on Arivaca Road
SCAM ALERT: Pima County Sheriff warns of scammers pretending to be employees

Latest News

Paul Cota Escalante, 22, is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with a fatal...
UPDATE: Man facing charges in connection with fatal crash on Arivaca Road
Bicyclist dies after crash on Tucson southside
PCSD responds to death investigation
PCSD: Driver found in vehicle on Valencia Road died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
I-10 eastbound closed near Eloy due to crash.
UPDATE: I-10 eastbound reopens near Eloy following crash