Possible landspout spotted in Tucson area

A possible landspout was spotted in the Tucson area Friday, July 2.
A possible landspout was spotted in the Tucson area Friday, July 2.(Kelly Gallagher Julien, | Kelly Gallagher Julien)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A possible landspout was spotted near Speedway and Kolb in Tucson Friday, July 4.

KOLD viewer Kelly Gallagher Julien said she was on Speedway heading towards Mount Lemmon when she spotted the spout.

Storm damage reported across Tucson

The National Weather Service Tucson said based on the photo and preliminary examination, they said “this appears to be a landspout.”

It would likely have had a weak circulation. NWS Tucson is investigating.

