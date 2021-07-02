Possible landspout spotted in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A possible landspout was spotted near Speedway and Kolb in Tucson Friday, July 4.

KOLD viewer Kelly Gallagher Julien said she was on Speedway heading towards Mount Lemmon when she spotted the spout.

The National Weather Service Tucson said based on the photo and preliminary examination, they said “this appears to be a landspout.”

It would likely have had a weak circulation. NWS Tucson is investigating.

