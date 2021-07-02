Preparing your pets for the 4th of July fireworks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -We’re just a few days out from the one day a year many pet owners dread most--the 4th of July. And now’s the time to start preparing.

Nikki Reck with Pima Animal Care Center says July 5th is almost always one of the busiest for them, as dogs and cats get spooked by the booms and take off.

But there are things you can start doing to prepare your pets for the loud noises.

First and foremost, make sure your pet is microchipped, or has a collar with up-to-date information in case they get out.

If it’s too late to fill your pet’s anxiety medication, there are a number of products you can buy to lessen their anxiety. CBD treats and calming wraps like ThunderShirts are options to keep pets calm. These can be found at most pet stores.

It’s also important to try to keep your pets as distracted as possible when the fireworks start going off. You can try puzzle feeders, and toys with peanut butter inside. Playing music or a movie to drown out the noise is also not a bad idea.

While it’s not ideal to leave your pets alone on the 4th of July, Reck does have another tip.

“If you plan on not being with your pet that evening, I would definitely leave something that smells like you to comfort them. A shirt that you wore to work the day before, or the shirt that you sleep in at night, a blanket that you use, something that smells like you so they can be comforted by that,” says Reck.

It’s wise to check the entryways and exits to your home and yards to make sure they are secure. And if there’s a small hole, it’s not unheard of for an anxious dog to make it bigger to escape.

Reck says there’s a common misconception that all people who lose their dogs are irresponsible, but that’s not always the case.

If you find or lose a dog, PACC has made it an easy process to report it.

If you lost a pet in Pima County, text “LOST” to 833-552-0591 and if you found a stray pet, text ‘FOUND” to the same number.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.