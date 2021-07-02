SR 88 closed because of Painted Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State Route 88 is closed between Milepost 243 at Roosevelt Lake and Milepost 229 south of Apache Lake, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is because of the Painted Fire. There is no estimated reopening time.

According to Inciweb, the Painted Fire is burning on Tonto National Forest land east of Forest Road 80 near Horse Mesa Dam and Apache Lake.

It was reported late Wednesday, June 30, and is burning approximately 6 miles west of Apache Lake Marina. The lightning-caused fire has burned approximately 900 acres in dry thick brush and grass.

