Tiger Fire in Yavapai County burns 1,700 with no containment

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7595
https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7595(Associated Press)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tiger Fire in Yavapai County has burned 1,700 acres with no containment as of Friday, July 2.

The fire, which began with a lightning strike Wednesday, June 30, is 11 miles east of Crown King.

More than 10 people are battling the blaze and a Type III team took over Friday morning.

Officials expect the fire to grow thanks to winds this weekend.

