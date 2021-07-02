Tiger Fire in Yavapai County burns 1,700 with no containment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tiger Fire in Yavapai County has burned 1,700 acres with no containment as of Friday, July 2.

The fire, which began with a lightning strike Wednesday, June 30, is 11 miles east of Crown King.

More than 10 people are battling the blaze and a Type III team took over Friday morning.

Officials expect the fire to grow thanks to winds this weekend.

