Tucson group delivers petitions to get $15 minimum wage initiative on November ballot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson group advocating for a $15 minimum wage delivered more than 25,000 petition signatures to the Tucson city clerk on Friday, July 2.

The Southern Arizona Prosperity Alliance hopes to have the Tucson Fight for $15 initiative included in the November 2021 city election.

If passed, the Tucson Minimum Wage Act will bring pay raises to approximately 85,000 workers currently earning the statewide minimum wage of $12.15. The bill would gradually increase the citywide minimum wage starting on April 1, 2022, until it reaches $15 by 2025.

The Southern Arizona Prosperity Alliance is a coalition of Tucson-based nonprofits including the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Primavera Foundation, Our Family Services, Southwest Fair Housing Council, People’s Defense Initiative, YWCA Southern Arizona, and others. The Tucson Education Association and other labor unions are also part of the coalition.

The measure comes on the heels of local government decisions to increase pay. Beginning Thursday, July 1, employees of the city of Tucson and Pima County saw their wages rise to a base of $15 an hour. Tucson Unified School District recently voted to increase wages to $15 per hour within two years.

