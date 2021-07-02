Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson group delivers petitions to get $15 minimum wage initiative on November ballot

Employees of the city of Tucson and Pima County saw their wages rise to a base of $15 an hour...
Employees of the city of Tucson and Pima County saw their wages rise to a base of $15 an hour on Thursday, July 1.(Source: KFVS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson group advocating for a $15 minimum wage delivered more than 25,000 petition signatures to the Tucson city clerk on Friday, July 2.

The Southern Arizona Prosperity Alliance hopes to have the Tucson Fight for $15 initiative included in the November 2021 city election.

If passed, the Tucson Minimum Wage Act will bring pay raises to approximately 85,000 workers currently earning the statewide minimum wage of $12.15. The bill would gradually increase the citywide minimum wage starting on April 1, 2022, until it reaches $15 by 2025.

The Southern Arizona Prosperity Alliance is a coalition of Tucson-based nonprofits including the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Primavera Foundation, Our Family Services, Southwest Fair Housing Council, People’s Defense Initiative, YWCA Southern Arizona, and others. The Tucson Education Association and other labor unions are also part of the coalition.

The measure comes on the heels of local government decisions to increase pay. Beginning Thursday, July 1, employees of the city of Tucson and Pima County saw their wages rise to a base of $15 an hour. Tucson Unified School District recently voted to increase wages to $15 per hour within two years.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a home in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Three found dead in Tucson home identified
TPD: Man found with gunshot wound in Park Place Mall parking lot
Paul Cota Escalante, 22, is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with a fatal...
UPDATE: Man facing charges in connection with fatal crash on Arivaca Road
A storm knocked down at least a dozen trees at Evergreen Mortuary in Tucson on Wednesday, June...
Storm knocks down several trees at Tucson cemetery
SCAM ALERT: Pima County Sheriff warns of scammers pretending to be employees

Latest News

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO, is seen in handcuffs in Manhattan, N.Y., on...
Tax law experts see ‘strong’ case against Trump Org. CFO
The Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of two Arizona voting laws by a 6-3 vote,...
Minorities critical of SCOTUS decision in favor of Arizona voting laws
The Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of two Arizona voting laws by a 6-3 vote,...
Minorities critical of SCOTUS decision in favor of Arizona voting laws
The court, by a 6-3 vote on Thursday, July 1 decided that Arizona’s limits on who can return...
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions