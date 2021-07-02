Advertise
UPDATE: Three found dead in Tucson home identified

Two teenage boys were among the victims, according to Tucson Police
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have identified the three people found dead in a home on the southeast side of Tucson and two were teenagers.

According to Tucson Police Department, 14-year-old Jaiden White, 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes Jr. and 44-year-old Willona Ametrice White were found in a home in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street, which is near Stella and Prudence.

The TPD said it appears that the shootings were an isolated incident and the residence may have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

The TPD said someone went to the home to visit the residents and when no one answered the door, they went inside and found the bodies. All three had obivous signs of trauma, according to the TPD.

KOLD spoke with about a dozen neighbors, most of whom said they are shocked by the triple death. But they said the incident has not shaken their sense of safety.

Three dogs were also found inside the home but were unharmed.

