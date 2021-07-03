Advertise
Five dead, five hurt when 18-wheeler rear-ends car near Tonopah

Five people were killed when a car burst into flames after it was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler...
Five people were killed when a car burst into flames after it was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler west of Tonopah, Arizona, on Friday, July 2.(AZ Family)
By AZ Family
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TONOPAH (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona DPS troopers said five people were killed when vehicle burst into flames after it was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler west of Tonopah along Interstate 10 Friday, July 2.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m.

Bart Graves with DPS said the 18-wheeler was heading east when it slammed into the back of a Nissan Altima. The impact split the car in half and caused it to catch fire. All five people inside the Nissan died at the scene.

The truck driver kept going and hit an SUV. A young mother and her four children were inside and they were all taken to Valley hospitals with serious injuries, Graves said.

The 18-wheeler driver wasn’t hurt and i’s unclear if impairment or speed were factors.

The victims’ names haven’t been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

