Flash flood warning issued for portions of Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties

Severe thunderstorm warning issues for Sierra Vista area
A flash flood warning has been issued for portions of Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties...
A flash flood warning has been issued for portions of Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3.(Source: Tucson News Now)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A flash flood warning has been issued for portions of Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued the warning for southeastern Pima, northeastern Santa Cruz and southwestern Cochise.

NWS Tucson said 1-2 inches of rain has fallen and .3 to .6 inches more could be on the way.

The heavy rain could cause flash flooding in creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some of the locations impacted are: Sierra Vista, Hereford, Whetstone, Green Valley, Amado, Arivaca Junction Parker Canyon Lake, Fort Huachuca and Canelo.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning for the Sierra Vista area until around 1 p.m.

You can keep an eye on the forecast at www.kold.com/weather.

