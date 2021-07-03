Health, fire and wildlife officials ask people to be safe over holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After many holidays were canceled over the last year, Fourth of July weekend many are ready to celebrate.

However, health, wildlife and fire officials are asking people to stay safe this weekend.

Andrea Herbert, Emergency Department medical director at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, said emergency departments see close to 180 emergency room visits for firework-related injuries per day during the holiday weekend.

“Certainly, with things relaxed now, there is a potential for more parties and more firework injuries,” Herbert said. “We’re all on the alert and ready to take care of patients.”

Herbert said to keep at least 10 feet away from a lit firework, do not try to relight a firework that is not lighting, have a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby and keep pets and children away.

“Definitely alcohol and fireworks don’t mix,” Herbert said.

The Northwest Fire District and Arizona Game and Fish are warning people to be safe too, as fire restrictions are all across the state, even with the rain.

“As you’re preparing to celebrate, crews are fighting wildfires all over the state,” said captain Jeff Hamblen, Northwest Fire.

“Obey the fire restrictions that are currently in place, not only does the Coronado forest have them up, but state lands, our wildlife areas in Pima County and McNeal are closed,” said Mark Hart, Arizona Game and Fish Tucson.

