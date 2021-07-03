Advertise
Pima County may relax COVID-19 rules again

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote July 6 to decide whether it’s time to go back to in-person meetings.
By Bud Foster
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At its July 6, meeting, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will decide whether it’s time to go back to in-person meetings.

“We’re hearing from the Pima County Health Department that this is something we can safely do,” said District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva.

But there are still concerns.

The county will not check to see if people who come to the meetings are vaccinated or not.

Gov. Ducey rescinds series of COVID-19 executive orders

“I think if the county were to pass something that says we’re going to ask you for your vaccination card, that we’ll likely hear from the Governor’s office on why we can’t do that,” Grijalva said.

Unvaccinated people who want to attend the meeting will be segregated in another area, safely spaced and asked to wear a mask.

The board will also be asked if it intends to rescind the March 2020 emergency declaration, passed at the initial outset of the pandemic.

Again, the county has little choice because of actions from the Governor’s office.

“We are restricted in that we have to follow what the state does and since the Governor has lifted a lot of the restrictions it really doesn’t give the county a lot of room to do anything different,” Grijalva said.

KOLD answers your COVID-19 vaccine questions

She’s also concerned because of the delta variant, which is spreading across the county and now accounts for 26% of the new cases nationwide.

It’s been found in Pima County but because of a lack of testing, there’s no indication as to how far it’s spread.

Some experts said it will soon be the dominant variant in Arizona if it isn’t already.

“We have other countries around the world that have opened up and then had to close up again,” she said. “I’m very concerned over the Governor not allowing for local control to pass laws that dictate how our community is going to react if there is another spike.”

