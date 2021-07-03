TPD investigating incident possibly related to carjacking
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are on scene investigating after a possible carjacking.
Officers are at Camino Seco at Wrightstown. Police say there was a single vehicle crash in that area, and a suspect has been detained.
No serious injuries have been reported.
Officers will be out there for a bit investigating the incident, which we’re told may be related to a carjacking.
We will update this story as details become available.
