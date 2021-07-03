TPD investigating incident possibly related to carjacking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are on scene investigating after a possible carjacking.

Officers are at Camino Seco at Wrightstown. Police say there was a single vehicle crash in that area, and a suspect has been detained.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Officers will be out there for a bit investigating the incident, which we’re told may be related to a carjacking.

