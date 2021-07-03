Two caught in flash flood in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two women were caught in a flash flood near Benson Friday night.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8 p.m. on Leyenda Lane, which is about six miles north of Benson.

The CCSO said two women were at the bank of a wash when a flash flood came through and swept them about at least 1/4 mile down the wash.

One was able to crawl out and get help while the other was stuck in the water holding onto a branch.

“The Cochise County Search and Rescue Team deployed and requested assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter, the Sundance Fire Department from Cascabel, and the Cochise County Road Department with heavy equipment,” the CCSO said in a release.

Around 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning, the woman was located trapped in mud and debris but alive.

As of 9 a.m., the teams were working to get the woman out of the area. She will be moved to a safe location for medical evaluation.

