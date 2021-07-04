Authorities investigating two-motorcycle crash on Mission Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a two-motorcycle crash in southern Pima County on Saturday, July 3.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the accident happened on Mission Road near Drexel and that there are injuries involved.

The southbound lanes of Mission will be blocked or delayed as the investigation continues.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

