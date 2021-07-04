FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms expected by the middle of next week along with warmer temperatures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will build north into the southern Great Basin and that will dry us out a bit. We still have a daily chance for showers and storms, but coverage will be minimal. Triple digits return by early next week.
TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 98.
TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101.
WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102.
THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance with a high of 104. Mostly sunny.
FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 103.
SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 104.
SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101.
