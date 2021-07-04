Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms expected by the middle of next week along with warmer temperatures

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, May 28th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, May 28th
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will build north into the southern Great Basin and that will dry us out a bit. We still have a daily chance for showers and storms, but coverage will be minimal. Triple digits return by early next week.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 98.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance with a high of 104. Mostly sunny.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 103.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 104.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong storm rolled through the Tucson area Friday, July 2.
Storm damage reported across Tucson area as Monsoon kicks into high gear
A possible landspout was spotted in the Tucson area Friday, July 2.
National Weather Service: Tucson twister more than likely a tornado
A majority of the traditional Fourth of July firework shows in southern Arizona will happen...
Complete list of firework shows, events in southern Arizona
Three people were found dead at a home in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Three found dead in Tucson home identified
Authorities are investigating a two-motorcycle crash on Mission Road in Pima County on...
Authorities investigating two-motorcycle crash on Mission Road

Latest News

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7595
Tiger Fire in Yavapai County burns 9,800 acres with no containment
KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep your umbrellas handy through the 4th of July
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST JULY 3, 2021
KOLD News 10 P.M. FORECAST JULY 3, 2021
A flash flood warning has been issued for portions of Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties...
Flash flood warning expires for portions of Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties