Local law enforcement ramps up patrols for July 4th weekend

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The July 4th holiday weekend is here and you may see some increased law enforcement while you are out celebrating. This is all part of a statewide effort to keep impaired driver’s off the road.

AAA expects more than 43 million people to travel by car this weekend, which means you’ll want to be super vigilant on the road with more traffic and the possibility of impaired drivers.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department and other local agencies are ramping up their DUI enforcement efforts this holiday weekend. PCSD says they won’t have DUI checkpoints, but they will have DUI saturation patrols. The purpose of these patrols is to increase awareness, deter impaired drivers, and reduce possible collisions.

“An investigation may result from a simple traffic stop relating to a speeding violation or equipment violation by someone who is impaired by drugs or alcohol for the task of driving. That’s what we’re going to be on the lookout for,” Sgt. Clint Enderle from PCSD’s DUI unit said.

Sgt. Enderle says they see hundreds upon hundreds of dui cases each year. In 2020 they investigated 45 fatal collisions, many of which involved drivers that were impaired by drugs or alcohol. In total - there are about 200 enforcement officers out this weekend in southern Arizona specifically to stop drunk drivers.

“Members of pima county sheriff’s department and other local agencies a part of the southern Arizona dui task force, will be operating in force throughout the holiday.” Enderle says impaired driving is 100% preventable and it starts with an individual making a choice to get behind the wheel. If you do choose to consume alcohol this weekend, make sure you have a plan.

”The biggest thing is just make sure you are driving sober, make sure your friends and family are driving sober. Don’t let anyone behind the wheel who is impaired by alcohol or drugs,” Enderle said.

If you are out on the road and you see someone you think is an impaired driver, you are asked to call 911 so that law enforcement can be directed to the area if needed.

