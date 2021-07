TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Michelle Lesco picked up her first championship at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Lesco ate 30 3/4 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, 6 3/4 more than runner-up Sarah Rodriguez.

Michelle Lesco crowned new Nathan's Hot Dog Eating champion https://t.co/kPt83rtLMz pic.twitter.com/NHgxWOs4Ir — New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2021

Michelle Lesco is your women's 2021 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest winner! pic.twitter.com/W7C12Z1BHx — espnW (@espnW) July 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.