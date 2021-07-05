Crash blocks traffic at Anway, El Tiro in Avra Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Anway and El Tiro roads northwest of Tucson because of a serious crash on Monday morning, July 5.

The two-vehicle crash in Avra Valley involves injuries, but details were not immediately available.

Traffic will be blocked in all directions during the investigation.

