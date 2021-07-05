Advertise
Crash blocks traffic at Anway, El Tiro in Avra Valley

The crash happened northwest of Tucson at the intersection of Anway and El Tiro roads on Monday, July 5.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Anway and El Tiro roads northwest of Tucson because of a serious crash on Monday morning, July 5.

The two-vehicle crash in Avra Valley involves injuries, but details were not immediately available.

Traffic will be blocked in all directions during the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

