FIRST ALERT FORECAST: hotter and warmer for the first week of July!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will build north into the southern Great Basin and that will dry us out a bit. We still have a daily chance for showers and storms, but coverage will be minimal with temperatures warming back into the triple digits.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 98.

TONIGHT: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance with a high of 102. Mostly sunny.

FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 103.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 104.

