Former Wildcat Chip Hale returns as Arizona baseball head coach

Chip Hale played for the Arizona Wildcats in 1984-87.
Chip Hale played for the Arizona Wildcats in 1984-87.(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Athletics announced on Monday, July 5, that former Wildcats player Chip Hale has been named baseball head coach.

Hale is the sixth head coach in Arizona baseball’s modern history, and the 17th overall. He will receive a five-year contract, pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

“I am thrilled and excited to have Chip lead our iconic baseball program,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “Chip has long been a member of the Wildcat Family as a former student-athlete and has always remained close to our University and to our Tucson community.”

Hale returns to Tucson from Detroit, where he served as the third base coach for the Tigers. Hale has 15 years of MLB coaching experience with the Tigers, Washington Nationals, Oakland A’s, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Mets.

“I am very honored and excited to be the new head baseball coach at the University of Arizona,” Hale said. “We will work tirelessly to build on the success that has been established here and continue to coach and develop our Wildcats to be champions on the field and in the classroom. With the help and support of the University of Arizona and the Wildcat Family, we plan on making many trips to Omaha!”

As the Diamondbacks manager from 2015-16, he compiled nearly 150 wins.

He was bench coach for the Nationals when they won the 2019 World Series.

Hale got his coaching start in professional baseball with the Triple-A Tucson Sidewinders in 2004-06. In 2006, the Sidewinders went 91-53 and won the Pacific Coast League, earning Hale PCL Manager of the Year honors.

As an infielder for the Wildcats, Hale was part of the 1986 NCAA National Championship team and won the 1987 Pac-10 South Player of the Year and other honors. He still holds Arizona career records with 255 games played, 978 at-bats, 337 hits, 162 walks, and 507 total bases. Hale was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 1994.

Hale was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 17th round of the 1987 MLB Draft and played seven years with the Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

CHIP HALE AS A COACH

  • 2004-06: Triple-A Tucson Sidewinders, Manager
  • 2007-09: MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, Third Base Coach
  • 2010-11: MLB New York Mets, Third Base Coach
  • 2012-14: MLB Oakland Athletics, Bench Coach
  • 2015-16: MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, Manager
  • 2017: MLB Oakland Athletics: Bench Coach
  • 2018-20: MLB Washington Nationals, Bench Coach
  • 2021: MLB Detroit Tigers, Third Base Coach

CHIP HALE AS A PLAYER

  • 1984-87: NCAA Arizona Wildcats
  • Selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 17th round of the 1987 MLB Draft
  • 1989-96: MLB Minnesota Twins
  • 1997: MLB Los Angeles Dodgers

