Former Wildcat Chip Hale returns as Arizona baseball head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Athletics announced on Monday, July 5, that former Wildcats player Chip Hale has been named baseball head coach.

Wildcat legend. NCAA National Champion player. World Series Champion coach.



Hale is the sixth head coach in Arizona baseball’s modern history, and the 17th overall. He will receive a five-year contract, pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

“I am thrilled and excited to have Chip lead our iconic baseball program,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “Chip has long been a member of the Wildcat Family as a former student-athlete and has always remained close to our University and to our Tucson community.”

Hale returns to Tucson from Detroit, where he served as the third base coach for the Tigers. Hale has 15 years of MLB coaching experience with the Tigers, Washington Nationals, Oakland A’s, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Mets.

“I am very honored and excited to be the new head baseball coach at the University of Arizona,” Hale said. “We will work tirelessly to build on the success that has been established here and continue to coach and develop our Wildcats to be champions on the field and in the classroom. With the help and support of the University of Arizona and the Wildcat Family, we plan on making many trips to Omaha!”

As the Diamondbacks manager from 2015-16, he compiled nearly 150 wins.

He was bench coach for the Nationals when they won the 2019 World Series.

Hale got his coaching start in professional baseball with the Triple-A Tucson Sidewinders in 2004-06. In 2006, the Sidewinders went 91-53 and won the Pacific Coast League, earning Hale PCL Manager of the Year honors.

As an infielder for the Wildcats, Hale was part of the 1986 NCAA National Championship team and won the 1987 Pac-10 South Player of the Year and other honors. He still holds Arizona career records with 255 games played, 978 at-bats, 337 hits, 162 walks, and 507 total bases. Hale was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 1994.

Hale was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 17th round of the 1987 MLB Draft and played seven years with the Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

CHIP HALE AS A COACH

2004-06: Triple-A Tucson Sidewinders, Manager

2007-09: MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, Third Base Coach

2010-11: MLB New York Mets, Third Base Coach

2012-14: MLB Oakland Athletics, Bench Coach

2015-16: MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, Manager

2017: MLB Oakland Athletics: Bench Coach

2018-20: MLB Washington Nationals, Bench Coach

2021: MLB Detroit Tigers, Third Base Coach

CHIP HALE AS A PLAYER

1984-87: NCAA Arizona Wildcats

Selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 17th round of the 1987 MLB Draft

1989-96: MLB Minnesota Twins

1997: MLB Los Angeles Dodgers

