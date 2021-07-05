Motorcycle rider dies in crash on Kolb Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash on Tucson’s east side Sunday night, July 4.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 10:27 p.m. at the intersection of Kolb Road and Kenyon Drive.

Police say the motorcycle rider was identified as 57-year-old Derek Bruce Post.

Post was southbound on Kolb when he struck the passenger side of a pickup turning left onto Kenyon Drive. The driver of the pickup remained at the scene. Police determined the pickup driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Tucson Fire Department personnel rendered first aid, but Post was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have determined that failing to yield making a left-turn by the pickup and excessive speed by Post are major contributing factors in the collision. No charges or citations have been issued at this time.

