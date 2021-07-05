Advertise
Portion of Alvernon Way shut down because of barricaded man

Police shut down Alvernon Way between Fort Lowell Road and Blacklidge Drive because of a...
Police shut down Alvernon Way between Fort Lowell Road and Blacklidge Drive because of a barricaded man on Monday, July 5.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have shut down Alvernon Way between Fort Lowell Road and Blacklidge Drive because of a situation involving a barricaded man.

According to police, the incident began as a domestic incident. The victim is no longer in the apartment.

Police are in contact with the man and are trying to get him out of the apartment.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

