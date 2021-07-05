Woman found fatally shot in a car in a south Phoenix alley

PHOENIX (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting death of woman who was found in a south Phoenix alley.

Officers responded to a scene of a reported shooting around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3.

A caller told police they saw a woman sitting in a car who appeared to have been shot.

When officers arrived, they noticed a woman with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and age of the woman haven’t been released.

Police said their investigation was ongoing.

