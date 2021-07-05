Advertise
Woman found fatally shot in a car in a south Phoenix alley

Police officers responded to a scene of a reported shooting in a south Phoenix alley around...
Police officers responded to a scene of a reported shooting in a south Phoenix alley around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3.(Source: Gray Image Bank | Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting death of woman who was found in a south Phoenix alley.

Officers responded to a scene of a reported shooting around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3.

A caller told police they saw a woman sitting in a car who appeared to have been shot.

When officers arrived, they noticed a woman with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and age of the woman haven’t been released.

Police said their investigation was ongoing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

