Animal center in Sierra Vista suspends intakes

Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center (Source: City of Sierra Vista)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has suspended intakes of dogs and cats turned in by their owners until further notice because a busy summer has stretched the shelter’s capacity.

The shelter also is asking people to check in about two weeks to see if intakes of trapped stray cats can resume.

The shelter is continuing the Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special to spur adoptions through the end of July. The dog adoption fee is reduced from $75 to $50. This includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city dog license, and a microchip implant at no additional charge.

Foster families are also welcome. Potential fosters must fill out an application, provide proof of rabies vaccinations for any pets in the home, and allow staff to ensure the foster will be a good match. The shelter provides foster families with food and supplies.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6799 E. Highway 90. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, call the shelter at (520) 458-4151.

