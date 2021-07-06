Advertise
Body discovered near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park

The man's body was found on or near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
The man's body was found on or near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating after a body was discovered near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.

Someone reported a person on or near the tracks and responding officers located a man’s body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, which is near the 5100 block of South Fletcher Avenue, south of Irvington Road.

No further information was immediately available.

