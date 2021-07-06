Body discovered near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating after a body was discovered near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.

Someone reported a person on or near the tracks and responding officers located a man’s body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, which is near the 5100 block of South Fletcher Avenue, south of Irvington Road.

No further information was immediately available.

