Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns

Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her...
Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears’ longtime manager is resigning.

A source with knowledge of the situation says Larry Rudolph sent a resignation later to Spears’ father Jamie Spears and to her conservator, Jodi Montgomery.

He wrote that he has not spoken to Spears in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.

He says he believes she is now planning to officially retire and no longer needs his services.

Rudolph has worked with Spears since her breakout 1995 single, “Baby One More Time.”

No comment has been made yet by Spears’ team on her career plans.

This comes nearly two weeks after the singer claimed during a court hearing that she was forced to perform and take medication against her will during her nearly 13-year conservatorship.

She called it “abusive.”

Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Kolb Road and Kenyon Drive shortly before...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash on Kolb Road
Police shut down Alvernon Way between Fort Lowell Road and Blacklidge Drive because of a...
UPDATE: Man taken into custody following standoff in midtown Tucson
Source: Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
Tucson native wins Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
The ability to work remotely has some high-wage earners moving to Tucson for a better climate...
Cost of rent explodes in Tucson area
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Vanessa Gomez, 60, was cited for causing serious...
UPDATE: Woman facing charge following two-vehicle crash in northwest Pima County

Latest News

Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys
As the search expands, more bodies from the collapsed condo are pulled from the rubble.
Building collapse lawsuits seek to get answers, assign blame
Drivers are advised to avoid La Cholla Boulevard south of Orange Grove Road because of a crash...
UPDATE: One person seriously injured in crash that closed La Cholla Boulevard at Hospital Drive
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32