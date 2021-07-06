Advertise
California inmate firefighter steals firetruck for a joyride

By KOVR Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:50 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KOVR) - A California inmate firefighter was on a call when he decided to do more than try to put out flames.

He stole a firetruck and took it for a joyride, but that ride was not so joyful.

Security cameras captured the firetruck plowing through the property of a truck rack business in California.

“When I got the notification of it early this morning, I couldn’t believe the fact that somebody had stolen a Cal Fire truck and had actually driven it through my property,” business owner Van Thompson said.

Cal Fire says crews were responding to a grass fire sparked by illegal fireworks when an inmate firefighter stole the engine and took it for a spin.

“The Thompsons tell me their business wasn’t the only one hit. The truck drove around the area, hit another business, finally coming to rest at this irrigation ditch,” Ryan Hill with Shingle Springs said.

Van Thompson’s son Travis Thompson says this incident is like something “out of a movie.”

The wild ride caused some big damage and more than 250 feet of fence was ripped out at the Thompson’s business along with busted up truck racks.

“Tons of racks out here got hit, upwards of 50 of the product. A lot of these customers have been waiting eight weeks due to the steel shortages and increasing in steel price,” Travis Thompson said.

One of the Thompson’s vital company trucks is now out of commission, too.

Van Thompson says they are busy, so they need every truck to keep business going efficiently.

“To be down one, that’s a big hit to our business. That’s 20 percent less rack we can take,” Travis Thompson said.

A busy business is now dealing with this firetruck fallout instead of celebrating 35 years of being in business on Tuesday.

The inmate suffered minor injuries, but is in good condition.

There is no word yet on what charges he may face in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

