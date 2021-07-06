Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down Alvernon Way between Fort Lowell Road and Blacklidge Drive because of a...
UPDATE: Man taken into custody following standoff in midtown Tucson
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Kolb Road and Kenyon Drive shortly before...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash on Kolb Road
The ability to work remotely has some high-wage earners moving to Tucson for a better climate...
Cost of rent explodes in Tucson area
Source: Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
Tucson native wins Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Vanessa Gomez, 60, was cited for causing serious...
UPDATE: Woman facing charge following two-vehicle crash in northwest Pima County

Latest News

Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
San Francisco's tallest residential building is sinking
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys
Police in riot gear controlled a crowd outside a New Jersey man's home who was caught on video...
Police: 2 neighbors reported man for racist harassment