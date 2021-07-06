FACT FINDERS: Travel requirements amid COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are thinking about booking a trip soon you need to be aware of COVID regulations.

With constant changes to travel requirements and each country determining its own protocol, it can be difficult to know what you need to do.

Local travel expert Ryan Hansen said if you go through a travel agency, they will help you navigate the rules.

However, if you go it alone he has some helpful advice.

He said you should find out if you need a vaccine, a COVID negative test, or both. If there’s a vaccine requirement check to make sure your particular vaccine is accepted.

The three authorized vaccines in the U.S. are some of the most widely accepted globally but not fool-proof.

If you’re having a hard time finding up-to-date answers for these questions a great tool is to visit convention bureau websites. Finally, just because a place is open for travel does not mean you won’t need any documentation.

”No country that I know of is just going to open up the doors and say ‘come and go freely’ without some health form that you have to fill out, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of travel, or having a vaccine that can override all of those things,” said Ryan Hansen, President of Bon Voyage Travel in Tucson.

Be aware that things are changing often so you should check on the latest rules. Hawaii for example, while in America, has a special set of rules.

It is loosening some of its travel restrictions on July 8. Travel to Australia, however, is not allowed right now as its borders are closed.

If you are waiting for all travel restrictions to be completely lifted before you book a trip, that might not happen.

Hansen said he thinks this pandemic has, at least in some ways, forever changed travel.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.