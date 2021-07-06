FIRST ALERT FORECAST: warmer temperatures through the week!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will build north into the southern Great Basin and that will dry us out a bit. We still have a daily chance for showers and storms, but coverage will be minimal with temperatures warming back into the triple digits.
TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102.
THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance with a high of 102. Mostly sunny.
FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101.
SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102.
SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 103.
MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 100.
