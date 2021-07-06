FIRST ALERT FORECAST: warmer temperatures through the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will build north into the southern Great Basin and that will dry us out a bit. We still have a daily chance for showers and storms, but coverage will be minimal with temperatures warming back into the triple digits.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance with a high of 102. Mostly sunny.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 103.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 100.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.