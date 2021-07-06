Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man bitten by neighbor’s escaped python in toilet

File image
File image(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A man in Austria was bitten by a 1.6-meter (5 1/4-foot) python during an early-morning visit to the toilet at his home on Monday, police said.

The reptile, which apparently escaped from a neighbor’s apartment and may have slithered through the drains, was cleaned and handed back to its owner.

The 65-year-old victim “felt a ‘nip’ in the genital area” shortly after sitting on the toilet at home in Graz just after 6 a.m., according to a statement from police in Styria province. He then looked into the toilet and discovered the albino reticulated python.

The snake apparently had escaped unnoticed from the apartment of the man’s 24-year-old neighbor. It wasn’t immediately possible to figure out how it escaped and how it got into the toilet, but police said it may have made its way through the drains.

A reptile expert was called to retrieve the snake, which was returned to his owner. Police said the younger man kept 11 non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko in his apartment, in terrariums and drawers. He faces an investigation on suspicion of causing bodily harm by negligence.

The victim sustained only minor injuries, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Kolb Road and Kenyon Drive shortly before...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash on Kolb Road
Police shut down Alvernon Way between Fort Lowell Road and Blacklidge Drive because of a...
UPDATE: Man taken into custody following standoff in midtown Tucson
Source: Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
Tucson native wins Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
The ability to work remotely has some high-wage earners moving to Tucson for a better climate...
Cost of rent explodes in Tucson area
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Vanessa Gomez, 60, was cited for causing serious...
UPDATE: Woman facing charge following two-vehicle crash in northwest Pima County

Latest News

Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her...
Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys
As the search expands, more bodies from the collapsed condo are pulled from the rubble.
Building collapse lawsuits seek to get answers, assign blame
Drivers are advised to avoid La Cholla Boulevard south of Orange Grove Road because of a crash...
UPDATE: One person seriously injured in crash that closed La Cholla Boulevard at Hospital Drive
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32