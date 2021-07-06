Motivational Mondays: What to do before and after a workout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you don’t take care of your body on your fitness journey, you can end up with serious and sometimes painful ailments.

Malissa Martin with Orangetheory Fitness at the Casas Adobes location provided insight. Think of your workout like a sandwich, you need a dynamic warmup, then your main workout, and afterwards you have a period of stretching.

“A dynamic warmup is there to help prime and prep the body for a workout,” Coach Malissa said. “Here at Orangetheory, we have that total body, one-hour workout. So, it’s really important to get that body temperature up and have a little bit of flexibility going so you’re prepared and reduce the risk of injury going forward.”

However, warmups are not just for going to the gym. You should be doing some kind of movement before any workout, even if it’s a walk around the neighbourhood.

“We are looking for ballistic movement rather than static stretching,” Coach Malissa said. “We want gentle movements, maybe some light lunges. You can do rotations, anything that isn’t going to overstrain the body, just bring that temperature up.”

If you decide to skip the first step in working out, your body can suffer.

“There is a risk for injury, muscle tightening, shortening, and really we want to make the body better during our workout,” Coach Malissa said.

Contrary to popular belief, stretching is actually better after you finish an intense workout. Coach Malissa says it can prevent things like joint pain and muscle tightening or shortening.

“Ideally we all want that flexible body,” Coach Malissa said. “Because we don’t want to wake up with those aches and pains.”

There are several stretches you can do to relax your body, but again, in the right order.

“We are going to cool the heartrate down first, we don’t always bring it down to the ground first,” Coach Malissa said. “That heart rate is elevated, so you want to do something that brings it down while remaining standing.”

Once find stretches that bring relief, you should hold them for 20 to 30 seconds.

If you are interested in joining Orange Theory, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.