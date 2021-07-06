Advertise
PACC inches close to capacity after Independence Day brings more pets in

By Megan McNeil
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Just weeks after the Pima Animal Care Center reached ‘critical’ capacity and had to put up temporary kennels to house more animals, the 4th of July, always a busy holiday, is threatening capacity limits once again. It would not take many more pets to reach the same situation again.

“We don’t want to get to that point, but it’s always a possibility,” said Nikki Reck, PACC

Monday at PACC, open kennel space could be counted on hands, as dozens of animals were brought into the shelter after Independence Day celebrations.

Shelbie Strickler fund a huskie after almost hitting it while driving during the 4th. To give the dog the best chance at a forever home, she knew she had to bring it into PACC. While the dog was chipped, she said the owners did not want the dog back.

“Right now, we don’t have the means to take care of her. So, it’s in her best interest to find her a family that can love her and take care of her,” said Strickler.

Paul Thomas, who came to PACC just minutes after they opened, showed up with a dog he spent hours chasing down Sunday night. He named the dog Lucky, but hopes its family is out there somewhere. Otherwise, he would not mind adopting it.

“This dog’s probably got someone who really loves her,” said Thomas.

Stories similar to Thomas and Strickler kept animal services plenty busy as fireworks and celebrations went off.

“I was working an injured animal call about every hour out of my almost 11-hour shift,” said Sarah Girvin, animal protection services investigator.

Pacc said if anyone was ever thinking of adopting, fostering or donating to help their cause, now is the time. All pets four months and older have no adoption fee. To help with space, animal shelters across Southern Arizona are teaming up for a big adoption event this weekend.

PACC asks people who find animals to hold onto them if possible. They said to knock on doors and ask people in the area if they are missing a pet—most likely the animal belongs to someone nearby.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

