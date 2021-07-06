UPDATE: La Cholla Boulevard restricted because of crash at Hospital Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash with injuries on Tucson’s northwest side.

The crash happened on La Cholla Boulevard at Hospital Drive, south of Orange Grove Road on Tuesday morning, July 6.

Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection, which is restricted because of the crash. Only one southbound lane is open.

No additional information was immediately available.

