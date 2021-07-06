Advertise
UPDATE: La Cholla Boulevard restricted because of crash at Hospital Drive

Drivers are advised to avoid La Cholla Boulevard south of Orange Grove Road because of a crash at Hospital Drive.
Drivers are advised to avoid La Cholla Boulevard south of Orange Grove Road because of a crash at Hospital Drive.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash with injuries on Tucson’s northwest side.

The crash happened on La Cholla Boulevard at Hospital Drive, south of Orange Grove Road on Tuesday morning, July 6.

Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection, which is restricted because of the crash. Only one southbound lane is open.

No additional information was immediately available.

